Man headed to court for murder of teen dumped at Civil War museum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of two defendants charged with the robbery and shooting death of an 18-year-old man found dead at the National Civil War Museum is headed for trial.

Tyrese Randolph, 18, of Harrisburg, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday, allowing all charges to proceed to Dauphin County Court.

Randolph and Nathaniel Acevedo, 20, also of Harrisburg, are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the killing of 18-year-old Torin Dworchak, of Middletown.

Acevedo was arrested in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition.

A school bus driver found Dworchak’s body in the lower parking lot of the National Civil War Museum on the morning of Sept. 5.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 4, Randolph lured Dworchak to the city with the false promise of hanging out. Instead, Dworchak was robbed at gunpoint and forced into the trunk of his car.

Acevado ultimately opened the trunk and fired two shots that struck Dworchak in the head and face. The pair then abandoned the car with Dworchak’s lifeless body in the trunk, the criminal complaint states.

Randolph told detectives that on the next day, on Sept. 5, he went back the car and drove it to the National Civil War Museum where he dumped Dworchak’s body. The car was then abandoned in another location.

Prosecutors say the pair used Dworchak’s bank card the next day to buy clothing and sneakers at the Harrisburg Mall.