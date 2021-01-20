Man identified in Harrisburg fire that killed one and hospitalized another

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One Harrisburg man was pronounced dead and another hospitalized in a fire on the 1400 block of North 15th Street in Uptown Harrisburg Sunday night.

Authorities say 69-year-old Jay Ross was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene by a Dauphin County deputy coroner. A relative was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

A determination on the cause of the death is pending further investigation.

Harrisburg police and Harrisburg Bureau of Fire also responded to the home and are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss