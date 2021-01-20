Man identified in Harrisburg fire that killed one and hospitalized another

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One Harrisburg man was pronounced dead and another hospitalized in a fire on the 1400 block of North 15th Street in Uptown Harrisburg Sunday night.

Authorities say 69-year-old Jay Ross was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene by a Dauphin County deputy coroner. A relative was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

A determination on the cause of the death is pending further investigation.

Harrisburg police and Harrisburg Bureau of Fire also responded to the home and are investigating the incident.