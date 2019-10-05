Man in custody; police looking for 2nd suspect in drug overdose death

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is at the Dauphin County Prison for allegedly delivering drugs that led to a woman’s death, according to state police.

They’re looking for another suspect, as well.

Troopers tell us Delmas Dotson, 52, delivered prescription drugs to Dominique Giordano, 31, of Millersburg on March 23. Police say Giordano overdosed the following morning and died.

Police issued a search warrant at Dotson’s home in Tower City. They found prescription pills and a concealed handgun for which he did not have the proper license. He was taken into custody on Oct. 2 and arraigned. Bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6.

Police are still looking for Michael Leary.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Leary was Giordano’s fiance. He’s accused of seeing her overdose and giving her suboxone.

Suboxone is often used to treat people who are addicted to prescription drugs but can be deadly if given the wrong dosage.

Police said Giordano died the day after given the suboxone.

Leary is accused of intentionally delaying calling 911, altering the crime scene, destroying physical evidence, and erasing text messages on Giordano’s cell phone before police arrived.