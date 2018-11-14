Man injured in Lower Paxton shooting incident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured a 21-year-old man in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of several gunshots found the conscious man lying in the 4500 block of Oxford Road around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the man's wounds did not appear life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital where he is recovering.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a random act.

No arrests have been made.