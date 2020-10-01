Man missing in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, James Wak walked from his residence early Thursday morning in an unknown location.

Wak is reported to suffer from dementia and may not be able to tell you his name when contacted.

Wak is 6′ tall white male with gray hair and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information of Wak’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.