HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man will serve up to 50 years in prison for a fatal shooting in Steelton.

Michael D. Magaro II, 41, pleaded guilty Monday in Dauphin County Court to third-degree murder, firearms offenses and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison.

Magaro shot and killed 30-year-old Israel Marcucci on Nov. 6, 2017, in the 400 block of North Front Street.

Prosecutors said the motive was money.