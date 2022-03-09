HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is in the hospital after his vehicle went off the road and into the Susquehanna River on Wednesday, March 9.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline, the man was driving near City Island when his vehicle left the roadway and the vehicle ended up in the river.

Police are currently investigating how the vehicle ended up in the river and details about the incident are not yet known at this time.