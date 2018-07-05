Man says he was wrongfully tased by Lancaster City Police

LANCASTER, Pa - For the first time, we're hearing from the man who was tased by Lancaster City Police.

27-year-old Sean Williams sat down with ABC's Lindsey Davis to talk about the incident.

It happened on Thursday, June 28th, police responded to reports of a man chasing people with a bat.

When police arrived on the scene, they say Williams wasn't listening, and so he had to be tased.

However, witnesses say the police officers were giving conflicting orders.

On Monday, Williams filed a lawsuit against Lancaster City's Police Department and the officer who tased him.



Williams claims he was racially profiled and that Lancaster Officer Philip Bernot used excessive force.



Williams is seeking $75,000 in damages.

In an interview with ABC news Williams said he followed every direction police gave him.

"There were numerous officers asking me different directions, giving me different directives, and they were telling me, you know, one was telling me to sit, one was telling me to spread my legs," said Williams. "One was telling me to cross my legs, and I was just trying to be compliant with everything the officers were saying."

Lancaster Police have not commented on the lawsuit. The incident is under investigation.