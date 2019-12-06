Man sentenced for stabbing woman 17 times

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Archie Wright pled guilty Friday to the 2016 murder of 37-year-old Tomika Stubbs.

On May 15, 2016, at 7:55 a.m., Swatara Township Police were dispatched to 8301 Presidents Drive for an unresponsive person. Officers discovered that Stubbs had been killed in her apartment.

An investigation ensued, which determined that Wright, 56, had stabbed Stubbs 17 times with a knife and strangled her with a bicycle security chain. He was taken into custody one day after killing Stubbs.

Wright pled guilty to murder in the third degree and tampering with evidence. He will serve a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 in a state correctional facility.