Man sentenced 25 to 50 years for third-degree murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Derrick Butler, 32, will be serving 25 to 50 years for killing eighteen-year-old JahSun Patton at his college acceptance celebration in November of 2017.

He had shot and killed Patton during a gathering at the State Street apartment of the victim’s sister. Butler fled from the apartment immediately after the shooting and was apprehended almost two weeks later, hiding in a closet in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Butler pled guilty and was sentenced for third-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was immediately sentenced to the statutory maximum of 25 to 50 years in prison.

