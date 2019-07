HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing incident in the city sent a man to a hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing happened in the 2200 block of North Sixth Street around 2:30 p.m. Police said there was a fight between two men who know each other.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was in serious condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.