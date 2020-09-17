Harrisburg man shocked to learn family cited for seat belt violation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eric Veronikis says after his wife dropped off their two children at South Side Elementary School this morning, she was issued an $87 citation because their kids were not wearing their seat belts.

Veronikis says he was shocked when his wife told him what happened.

“My kids were upset and crying,” he said. “They thought they did something wrong — and that is no way for a third and fourth grader to start the day.”

Veronikis says his wife was at the entrance of the drop-off location at the school, parked on a street with minimal neighborhood traffic and a dead end.

A spokesperson with Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they were conducting child safety seat checks, which included issuing new seats for parents that needed them. The result was an officer enforcing that inspection.

Veronikis says his children took off their seat belts so they could get out of the car.

“It does not make sense to get a citation when my wife was at the entrance of the school drop-off location,” he emphasized. “They took their seat belt off so they could put on their masks and backpacks and get out of the car.”

Veronikis says he plans on fighting that citation. abc27 was told citations were also issued to several other people: including driving with a suspended license and driving without a valid license.

