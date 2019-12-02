Man shoots himself in the head in waiting room, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a man shot himself in the head in the waiting room of a Magisterial District Court Monday around 2 p.m.

Police say the man shot himself while officers, court staff, and other people were around, though no one else was threatened or injured. He was transported by EMS for treatment and his condition is currently unknown.

The situation is currently under investigation and it is unknown whether or not the shot was intentional.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.