Man shot after apartment burglary in Swatara Township, police say

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:
swatara_township_police_1522079230749.jpg

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was shot and wounded after police say he broke into a Swatara Township apartment and assaulted a resident early Wednesday.

Keith Wilson, 35, of Steelton, is expected to survive his injuries. He faces charges of burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief.

Swatara Township police said Wilson broke into the apartment at 8301 Presidents Drive, building 9, around 1:30 a.m. and was shot by an occupant. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss