Man shot after apartment burglary in Swatara Township, police say

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was shot and wounded after police say he broke into a Swatara Township apartment and assaulted a resident early Wednesday.

Keith Wilson, 35, of Steelton, is expected to survive his injuries. He faces charges of burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief.

Swatara Township police said Wilson broke into the apartment at 8301 Presidents Drive, building 9, around 1:30 a.m. and was shot by an occupant. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.