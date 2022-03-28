HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday night, a taxi driver was shot and killed in Harrisburg at the Amtrak train station, according to Captain Terry Weland.

Harrisburg Police officers were dispatched to the area around 9:26 p.m. for reports of two gunshots fired. Upon arrival, the officers located the man, now identified as Kenneth Cobb, in his taxi cab. Cobb, 59, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to Weland, the incident appears to be a targeted incident. He says it is a very active and ongoing investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, Captain Weland, and Mayor Wanda Williams addressed the press regarding the weekend of violence at noon.

According to Commissioner Carter, this marks the eighth homicide in Harrisburg since the start of the year.

Sunday night’s shooting is one of four shooting incidents in Harrisburg this past weekend. On Saturday, March 26, a 28-year-old was shot in the area of Fifth Street and Peffer. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A second shooting took place in the area of the 2500 block of Lexington Street around 7 p.m. when an empty vehicle was shot. The final reported shooting took place in the area of Maclay and Second Street at around 11 p.m. when another vehicle was shot at. There are no reported injuries at this tie connected with the second or third shooting.

“Harrisburg has a police shortage like every other police agency nationwide. We’re doing things that we can do, we’re testing to hire more officers,” Carter said.

Police say staffing shortages have an effect on the department. Harrisburg police have 137 officers on the force and are looking to hire 20 more.

“But whatever that the reason is it doesn’t cut mustard with us, it is not called for. It’s uncalled for, it is senseless, you’re taking somebody else’s life, and we are not going to tolerate that,” Carter said.

Commissioner Carter says police are working hard and investigations take time.

“We only get one chance to make everything right because if we jump the gun, if we charge somebody and if we go to court and if we lose it, we can’t take it back,” Carter said.

Police continue to follow leads but they are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin County dispatch.