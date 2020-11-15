Man shot at party in Harrisburg, police investigating incident

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Sunday morning a man was shot on the 1400 block of State Street, according to authorities.

The victim told police he was at a party in the area when he heard a gunshot before realizing he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this case and looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case, and/or witnessed this incident, is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted here.

