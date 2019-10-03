Man sought after dry-cleaning scam targets restaurants

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man after they say he tried to trick local restaurants into paying for his dry-cleaning bill.

Lower Paxton Township police said the unknown man attempted to scam several restaurants last month. They said he presented a dry cleaning bill and claimed it resulted from a spill that occurred while he was at the restaurant.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the man on Thursday and asked anyone with information to call Ofc. Bryan Porter at 717-657-5656, or email bporter@lowerpaxton-pa.gov. Reference incident number C19-0017082.

