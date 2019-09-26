Live Now
Acting director of national intelligence testifies on Capitol Hill

Man sought for liquor store theft may have role in crime spree, police say

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole alcohol from the Wine and Spirits store in Middletown and may be part of a crime spree at others.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the man and a white van he used to flee the store at 430 East Main Street. They said he stole several items Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m.

The van was driven by another person and may have a darkened or covered license plate.

“It is believed that this may be a part of an ongoing crime spree throughout the area at additional liquor stores, including in Harrisburg,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information should call Middletown police at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss