Man sought for liquor store theft may have role in crime spree, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole alcohol from the Wine and Spirits store in Middletown and may be part of a crime spree at others.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the man and a white van he used to flee the store at 430 East Main Street. They said he stole several items Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m.

The van was driven by another person and may have a darkened or covered license plate.

“It is believed that this may be a part of an ongoing crime spree throughout the area at additional liquor stores, including in Harrisburg,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information should call Middletown police at 717-558-6900.

