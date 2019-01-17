Marysville man arrested for robbery at food store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Perry County man has been arrested for the robbery of a Harrisburg-area grocery store.

Gregory Little, 54, of Marysville, is accused of robbing the Weis Markets store on Union Deposit Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Susquehanna Township police said he passed a note claiming he had a gun and would use it if the cashier didn’t give him money from a register.

Police said they received tips after releasing a surveillance photo from the store.

Little was taken into custody on Thursday. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $150,000 cash bail.