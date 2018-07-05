Man sought for store robberies in Gratz, Lykens

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) - A Sunbury man has been charged in a knifepoint robbery and an attempted robbery in northern Dauphin County on Wednesday.

State police in Lykens said they're looking for 33-year-old Nathan Neidig.

Investigators say Neidig held a 12-inch knife in a sheath as he tried to take money from the register at the Lisi-Shell gas station in Gratz around 4:20 p.m.

No cash was missing after he fled, police said.

About two hours later, police said Neidig used the knife to take money from the Family Dollar store in Lykens.

No injuries were reported.

Neidig is charged with felony counts of robbery, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

He also faces charges of simple assault, theft, attempted theft, and harassment.