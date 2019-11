HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for Xavier King who was involved in a shooting in Swatara Township Wednesday.

King, 30, is charged with persons not to carry a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

If you know of his whereabouts, please notify the Swatara Township police by calling 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org.