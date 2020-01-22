Man sought for TV theft from Lower Paxton store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man they say stole a 19-inch television from a store in Lower Paxton Township.

Police released a surveillance photo of their suspect. They said the unknown man took the TV from the Rite Aid on Jonestown Road. on Jan. 12, then left the area in a silver sedan operated by a woman with long black hair.

The vehicle did not have a license plate displayed, police said.

Anyone with information should call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656 and reference incident 20-0001114.