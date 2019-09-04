Man stole over $11,000 in property from more than 100 vehicles, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a man in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins that have been occurring in Lower Paxton Township and other municipalities since late spring.

Ram Parajuli, 21, is charged with 145 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, 49 counts of loitering and prowling at night time, five counts of receiving stolen property and related offenses.

Lower Paxton police said it is estimated that more than $11,000 worth of property was stolen during the incidents and over 100 victims from the township have been identified.

Susquehanna Township police, Swatara Township police and Pennsylvania State Police were involved in the investigation.

Parajuli was committed to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.