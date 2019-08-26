Man stole over $17,000 from employer, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Highspire man is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from his employer, police said.

Frederick Mobley, 38, was an employee of Red Wing Shoes when he enticed customers to pay cash for purchases then altered sales records, Lower Paxton Township police said.

Mobley created false returns in the computer systems and in some instances did not enter any sales into the computers so he could steal cash paid by customers, police said.

The total loss sustained by the business was reported to be $17,835.92.

Mobley is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and unlawful use of a computer. He was arraigned then released on $10,000 unsecured bail.