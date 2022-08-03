HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally.

On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”

The motorcyclist was knocked off the bike and the SUV traveled over the motorcycle and rider. The rider was taken to an area hospital and the SUV driver fled the scene.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police say Francisco Rivera-Montanez was identified as the driver of the SUV.

Rivera-Montanez is currently being sought for Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault (2 counts), and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Anyone with information on Rivera-Montanez’s whereabouts, or with information on this incident, is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.