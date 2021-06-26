Man wanted for intentional house fire in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Police were called to 209 N. 32nd Street Saturday morning to respond to a domestic dispute that threatened to burn a home.

Upon arrival, officers found the front of the Paxtang Borough home engulfed in flames. Paxtang Fire and other local agencies quickly came to extinguish the house fire.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set by 28-year-old Armonte Hamilton. A one-year-old dog was found dead from the incident. There are no other injuries.

Swatara Police are actively searching for Hamilton, as he will be charged with Arson, Reckless Endangerment, and Animal Cruelty.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hamilton is asked to contact 911. Anyone with information on the incident itself is asked to contact Lt. Timothy Shatto at (717) 564-2550.