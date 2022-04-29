HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in Harrisburg are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a double homicide, as well as wanted for various gun charges.

Harrisburg Police are looking for Kurt D. Tasker Jr. He is wanted for two counts of homicide and various firearm charges. The charges for Tasker stem from a double homicide that took place on Sunday, March 13 in the first block of South 16th Street.

The shooting that Tasker is wanted for occurred at 4:40 p.m on March 13, when an adult female was found dead inside a residence, and an adult male was critically injured, and would later die at a local hospital from his injuries.

Anyone with information on Tasker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for the information provided.