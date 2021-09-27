Man wanted in shooting on Market St. in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges in relation to a Sept. 5 shooting on Market Street in Harrisburg.

Police were called for a shots fired report on the 1700 block of Market Street, where they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, police found Frederick Morisset, 30, responsible for the shooting.

Morisset is wanted for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person not permitted and carrying firearms without a license.

Anyone with information on Morisset’s whereabouts should call Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.