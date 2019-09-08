Man who spearheaded rallies in front of the Dauphin County Prison arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The man who spearheaded rallies in front of the Dauphin County Prison in support criminal justice has been arrested.

Kelvin Maxson’s sister told abc27 News about a dozen parole officers arrested him Sunday morning.

The Department of Corrections said Maxson threatened a member of law enforcement during a Facebook Live post. The threat was a violation of his parole.

The press secretary for the Department of Corrections said in a statement:

We support the right to protest and, of course, freedom of speech. However, we have a responsibility to act when speech crosses over into supporting threats of violence. Maria Finn, Press Secretary Department of Corrections

Maxson’s sister believes his arrest is in retaliation to his criminal justice activism and his support of Ty’rique Riley’s family.

Riley died while in prison custody on July 1, 2019. His family believes he was beaten and died of his injuries.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo was investigating his death but closed the case on September 6.

Chardo said he agreed with the coroner’s report. It found Riley died because of an infection that was either caused by a virus or cocaine. Chardo says his investigation also found there was no evidence of excessive force by officers.

Maxson has served time for drug convictions in Dauphin County but said he never violated his parole or probation.

abc27 News spoke to Maxson on Saturday about concerns he had, that he was being targeted for his support of the Riley family.

“Since the protests, and since things started getting momentum, and I started exposing some of the bias in the systemically biased system, and pointing out some of the wrongs and shedding light on some of the atrocities, I started getting a little pressure from the parole board, as if somebody was influencing them,” said Maxson.

Maxson’s sister Tierra, held a protest Sunday morning outside Dauphin County Prison to show support for her brother.