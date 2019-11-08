Man with dementia reportedly missing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 69-year-old Martin Taylor.

Harrisburg police said Taylor suffers from dementia and was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday near the McDonald’s on 2929 Paxton Street.

He is described to have short salt-and-pepper colored hair but typically wears a back do-rag with a black baseball hat. He is said to be wearing either wheat-colored Timberland boots or white sneakers.

He is also known to frequent the area around the Broad Street Market. Temperatures are expected to get below freezing tonight. If you see Martin Taylor, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.