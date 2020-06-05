Manheim Keystone vehicle auction canceled due to coronavirus

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Despite Pennsylvania making progress towards reopening, the commonwealth announced on Friday that the Manheim Keystone vehicle auction, which was scheduled for June 23, will be canceled.

Although all counties are at least in the ‘yellow phase’ of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, the state determined to cancel the auction fearing large crowds.

The auction would have been the third of six auctions scheduled for 2020. The next auction will be held on August 11. For more information, click here.