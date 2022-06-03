HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A march against injustice and gun violence will be held in Harrisburg on Friday beginning at the State Capitol.

Non-profit All You Can Inc. will be putting on the march that precedes a town hall. It is the third annual march and organizers say it has already sparked change.

The first march was shortly after the death of George Floyd. In 2020, the governor joined the march and shortly after, signed two police reform bills into law:

House Bill 1841, which established stronger background checks for new officers

House Bill 1910, which requires mental health evaluations with the focus on post-traumatic stress disorder

Organizers say education is the objective of Friday’s march and staying proactive is key. The march begins on the Capitol steps at 11 a.m. It will end at Heinz Menaker Senior Center followed by a town hall at 1 p.m.