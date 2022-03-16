HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — City of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation crews, along will PP&L Electric are cutting down dead and dying trees along Market Street between Cameron and 15th Street.

According to a press release, about 30 trees will be removed. Many of them were planted below power lines, and have been consistently cut down to provide clearance.



This process started on March 16 and will last until Friday, March 18. The dead trees will be replaced by 50 vibrant cherry trees. A date for the trees has not been set, but the city hopes to start this process by late April.

“These trees were not supposed to be planted in this area,” Sasha Ross said who is a Parks Maintenance Supervisor. “Now we won’t have to cut around power lines and make the trees look uneven.”

The project is of zero extra cost to city residents and the property owners in the area.

“Any time you see a street full of beautiful trees, it’s something spectacular,” Ross said. “It makes you smile, or at least, I know I smile, so I’m pretty sure city residents will love to see it as well.”