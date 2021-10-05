Market Street shooting leaves two injured, police investigating

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting after an unknown man allegedly pulled a handgun and started shooting at two victims along the 1100 block of Market St Monday evening.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, an adult male and one other unidentified individual suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before being transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Police reports did not identify the suspected shooter but authorities noted an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website by clicking here.