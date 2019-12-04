Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor coming to Hersheypark Stadium Labor Day Weekend

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three-time Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum band Maroon 5 will return to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 7 p.m., with special guest Meghan Trainor.

This visit to Hershey comes as part of their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation.

The band’s tour announcement follows the debut of their most recent single, “Memories,” which marks the first new music from the band since the release of their global anthem “Girls Like You.”

Following its release, “Memories” quickly claimed Maroon 5’s 22nd appearance on Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40. The track is currently holding at peak position #4 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, their 10th Top 5, and their 12th Top 10 this decade; that includes at least one new song sent into the Top 10 each year since 2011. The track just reached #1 on Billboard Hot AC chart, their 14th #1 which is the most by any act.

Meghan Trainor will release her anticipated third studio album entitled Treat Myself, coming January 31 on Epic Records.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 12 p.m. The first day of the on sale, tickets will be available only online at www.Ticketmaster.com.