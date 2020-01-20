Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service celebrated in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 11th annual Central Pennsylvania Martin Luther King Day of Service is taking place throughout the Midstate and will provide people of all ages with a way to learn and give back to the community.

The day of service will bring together more than 30 organizations and crowds of people all looking to help others.

The event is taking place at Commonwealth Charter Academy beginning at 9 a.m.

Volunteers at the event will help participants do a range of things that include building bluebird boxes that will be placed in the community, learning about composting and putting together take-home composting kits, assembling thousands of dental kits, medical kits, shower kits and no-sew blankets for the homeless and underserved.

They will also put together domestic violence survivor baskets and learn about advocacy for environmental justice as well as hands-on activities to learn about wildlife. There will also be cultural tables set up by religious and ethnic organizations.

People will have a chance to write to children in area hospitals as well as those serving in the U.S. military and while it’s all for a good cause, this event is also sure to be fun.

Kids can do arts and crafts and there will be face painting and book reading. There will also be a special appearance from Smokey Bear.

There will also be an opportunity to donate blood at the event, and the Central Pennsylvania Foodbank will be accepting donations as well.

This event is free and you don’t have to sign up beforehand, it will wrap up at 1 p.m.

20 of these projects are taking place throughout Central Pennsylvania.