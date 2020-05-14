Mastriano joins legislation introduced to grant waivers to barbers, cosmetologists, hair salons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) is joining a pair of Senate Republicans in introducing legislation that would safely reopen hair salons, barbers and cosmetologists for business.

Senators Bob Mensch (R-24) and Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-28), recently proposed a measure requiring the state’s Department of Community & Economic Development to grant a business waiver to licensed barbers and cosmetologists, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the state being on lockdown mode, most Pennsylvanians are unable to conduct these activities at home,” said Mastriano. “These services are essential, despite the Governor’s opinion. This legislation will not only help state residents – young and old – with much-needed grooming, but it will also help our small businesses.”

The legislation says any licensed barber or cosmetologist would be allowed to perform duties, as long as strict CDC guidelines are followed, as well as protocols by the Department of Health

and the federal Labor Department.

“Our citizens have every right to personal services, such as something as fundamental as hair cutting,” said Mensch. “To deny our citizens to have their personal needs addressed in a safe manner is absurd. We need to allow people to have their personal dignity.”

The legislation would allow people to enter the shops by appointment only, and masks would be worn at all times, by customers and employees. Other safety precautions are included in the bill, such as social-distancing and equipment cleansing.

“Our licensed cosmetologists have had extensive training and can only practice with a state-issued license,” Phillips-Hill said. “This bill will ensure those professionals may operate under strict CDC guidelines to ensure safety of their customers. Neighboring states are moving to reopen these businesses or are already open serving essential employees, and there is no reason Pennsylvania cannot move in this direction as well.”

Senate Republicans have advocated for a safe and methodical re-opening of statewide businesses.

