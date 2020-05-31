Mayor Papenfuse & Police Commissioner Thomas Carter comment on protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday afternoon, Mayor Eric Papenfuse held a joint press conference with Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.

They talked about police response in light of the recent protests, here in the Commonwealth.

Capitol Police arrested at least one person after the incidents at Forester and Front Street.

One of the incidents mentioned was a woman who assaulted a police officer by breaking his windshield. The crowd then threw bricks and broke the back of the windshield.

