Mayor Papenfuse releases body camera video of police incident, says officer’s actions justified

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor, Eric Papenfuse released police body camera video of an incident that took place Saturday at the home of Dr. Kemika Campbell. Papenfuse says a police officer responded to a noise complaint and entered the gate on Campbell’s property. He says the officer was polite, professional and told Campbell, he didn’t want to make this a big deal and wanted to leave.

In the video, you can hear the officer ask Campbell for her name and he tells him her first and last name but refuses to give other information. Papenfuse says Campbell escalated the situation after becoming agitated and used abusive language.

The officer eventually called for backup, and he used pepper spray because other people interfered with the attempted arrest. Papenfuse says the officer’s actions were justified, and he released the video because a petition with more than 900 signatures was circulating, calling for the officer to be fired.

“To put this officer’s name out there, and to sign a petition, calling them to be fired with not having all the facts, is not fair,” said Papenfuse, “Harrisburg we can do better and must do better.”

Dr. Campbell told ABC27 that she was startled by the officer coming through the back gate unannounced.

“We were taken by surprise,” said Campbell, “I want people to know that it is ok to question authority and the law.”

Campbell has lead efforts to form a police oversight committee says she has no regrets about the incident.

“Speaking to the police officer and asking him to leave the property as seen in the video is a choice that I made,” said Campbell, “Because of what I believe about the law.”