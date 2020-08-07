Mayor Papenfuse to lead live discussion on race, policing, education, pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Eric Papenfuse will be discussing race, policing, education, the pandemic, and other news updates on a Facebook Live Community Conversation today.

The event is part of a series of live discussions. The mayor uses them as a way to connect to people in the city during the pandemic.

Today’s discussion will feature Senator John DiSanto, PA 15th District, Brian Carter, President of Harrisburg School Board, Eric Jackson, Jr., Board Member at Harrisburg Community Black Th!nk Tank, Gregg McLanahan, Community Member, George Scott, Senate Candidate, and Terrance Webb, Co-Chair at Harrisburg Community Black Th!nk Tank.

Race and policing is an ongoing topic in the city after several protests after the death of George Floyd. It also took center stage at an outdoor town hall at Reservoir Park a few weeks ago, that got emotional with many people asking for use of force policies to be reformed and the re-allocation of police funding.

The discussion will be on Facebook live and aired on WHBG TV Channel 20 at noon.

https://www.facebook.com/thecityofhbg

Video of past sessions can be viewed at youtube.com.

