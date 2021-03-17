McGrath’s Pub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with safety protocols, green beer

Three glasses of green beer and hat with shamrock leaf near by

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — McGrath’s Pub in downtown Harrisburg is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green beer and safety protocols.

The pub was closed last year due to COVID-19 and wound up donating some of the food that would’ve gone to waste.

The owner is excited to open his doors and make up for lost time but stresses that safety guidelines will still be followed.

“I know there are still a lot of people that are nervous about being out, they haven’t gotten their vaccination yet, but we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe and keep the staff safe and to make sure everyone can have a good time,” said McGrath’s owner Adam Sturges.

If Midstate residents are celebrating St. Pat’s but see places not following the rules, they can contact local police or file a complaint with the Pa. Department of Health.