STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Volunteers planned to pack 25,000 meals for local shelters and food banks in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Islamic Relief USA, a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization, held the meal-packing event at the Islamic Society of Greater Harrisburg, located on Front Street in Steelton.

Organizers said the event in many ways mirrors the commitment King had to helping all people.