WALWORTH, Wis. (WHTM) — Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector auction company, will return to the Farm Show Complex, located in Harrisburg.

The Auction is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 27 to Saturday, July 30. Tickets are $20 if you wish to purchase them online.

If you plan on buying the tickets at the door or are purchasing them online after July 26, they will be $30. Children 12 or younger will receive free admission

The gates are scheduled to be open at 8 a.m each day of the auction.

Vehicle auctions will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, and at 10 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday, July 28 to July 30.

Among featured vehicles consigned to the Mecum Harrisburg 2022 auction is a selection from the Dan The Oil Man Collection, including a Bloomington Gold Certified and multiple-time NCRS Top Flight-winning 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S57) presented in its correct Sebring Silver paint and boasting a no-expense-spared, nut-and-bolt restoration.

