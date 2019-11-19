Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​Harvest of Harrisburg officially opened on Tuesday after several months of delays.

General manager Todd Kyser says the medical marijuana dispensary wanted to make sure everything was in place before they began providing service to customers.

“There were a variety of factors,” Kyser said. “We just wanted to make we did things right, and we didn’t want to open and find things were done wrong and have to close down and start up again.”​​

Harvest of Harrisburg is the city’s first medical marijuana dispensary.

Some people opposed its location in a neighborhood rather than a commercial area.

Kyser says they have hired people from Harrisburg and the surrounding region, and they plan to launch an outreach effort in the near future.​​

Harvest of Harrisburg is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.​

