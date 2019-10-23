Medical marijuana patients say its time they are allowed to grow their own cannabis ​

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 60 protestors gathered Wednesday in front of the Department of Health Building to express their concerns regarding the availability and costs of medical marijuana.

Dan Massey is a cancer survivor from Cumberland County and says that a lot of people​ run into problems, including himself, when it comes to supply and demand.

“There is not enough product out there,” Massey said. “There are times​

when my dispensary does not have what I need.”

Massey says that lawmakers should permit card-carrying patients to grow their own.

“I am a brain cancer survivor who has lived​ longer than expected,” Massey said. “I feel that it is my basic human right to grow a plant that can extend my life, and they lack the moral authority to deny that.”​

During legislative discussions, lawmakers did consider allowing patients to grown their own medical cannabis, but it never made the final draft of the bill that was signed into law.​

Leslie Sendek came in from Fulton County to attend Wednesday’s rally.

She believes people are struggling to pay the costs of medical cannabis and the associated​ fees, that it is critical people are allowed to grow their own supply and not rely on organizations who are just concerned about the bottom line.

“I want the ability to grow a plant in my yard,” Sendek said. “Where I know what fertilizer was on it and what pesticides were used on it, so I have peace of mind that it was produced properly.”​

The Department of Health is working to install a financial assistance option for patients who are experiencing financial difficulty. They say they can’t move forward until​ loan payments are made that will help start the program.​