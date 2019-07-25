Meeting addresses possible citizens review board in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Community group, Bro2Go, Inc., invited law enforcement, community leaders and the public to a forum Wednesday to discuss the possibility of forming a citizens review board in Harrisburg.

Not everyone at the meeting, though, which included several panelists, was on board with giving investigative and subpoena powers to a citizens review board.

City Councilwoman and public safety chair, Ausha Green, said that while a formal board may not be needed, some sort of liaison group could be useful for the public to file complaints with.

“Sometimes people might feel intimidated to come into the police department and have those conversations, so I think it’s important for us to offer the opportunity for an advisement panel or an advisement board,” said Green. “So that we can understand what our community is feeling, what they’re going through and so they have representation from the people. Just by having yourself in the community, by having these events, by them seeing your face more often, it makes you more of a friendly face.”

The prospect of an advisory group is a start for Tor Green, who supports a full-on citizens review board with legal oversight.

“Any channel that gives a person the opportunity to discuss their case or the unjust things that have happened to them, that platform is perfect,” said Green.

But Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo, is worried that current law would restrict the forming of a formal review board, adding that since Harrisburg Police interacts with many other municipal police forces, subpoena power for documents might be difficult.

“You’re gonna want police reports, you’re gonna want things like that,” Chardo said. “I’m not sure how you get that, because there’s gonna be a prohibition on you getting that information.”

Despite Chardo’s apprehension, the meeting’s organizer, Brandon Flood, is convinced some type of group – regardless of name – is needed.

Flood said right now, without a third-party group, the only place to file a complaint about police, is with police.

“A lot of people don’t feel comfortable doing so, or feel that the integrity is compromised when you file a complaint with the very police department where the officer is a member of,” said Flood.

He said that Wednesday’s meeting was spurred by a deadly May 16th shooting on State Street in Harrisburg where police officers were caught on Facebook video yelling expletives at two women who were trying to help police locate injured people; those officers even threatened to arrest the women if they didn’t show identification.

Flood said that type of misconduct and questionable behavior is unacceptable.