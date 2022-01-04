Member of Harrisburg music group sentenced 11+ years for drug trafficking, weapon offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly two years ago, on Jan. 17, 2020, eight Harrisburg residents were charged with running a drug trafficking ring from 2018 to the present day. On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, Kaleaf Brown, 26, was sentenced to 140 months or over 11 years imprisonment for both drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

The members were all a part of a music group named “Never Forget Loyalty” or “NFL.” The music group would post videos on YouTube, which were filmed in locations across Harrisburg, where they flashed large amounts of cash and showed off various types of weapons and drugs. According to the report, part of their arsenal has been recovered after a year-long investigation.

Brown is the latest in a series of defendants sentenced for their role in the drug trafficking ring. Other members of the group that have been sentenced, as described by the report, include:

Tyquann Langston, 26, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for his role in the conspiracy to trafficking crack cocaine and other drugs in the City of Harrisburg;

Donza Brown, 57, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment for selling crack cocaine and maintaining a drug involved premises at 1621 Market Street in Harrisburg;

Jaionne Miller, 21, and Adieas Johnson, 33, both of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and weapons offenses. They are awaiting sentencing; and

Qushawn Brown, 30, Wesley Garner, 28, and Anderson Ortiz, 22, all of Harrisburg, have pleaded not guilty to their role in these offenses. They are scheduled for trial in March 2022.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police.