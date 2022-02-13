Memorial clothing benefits family of Harrisburg shooting victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The community is continuing to raise money for the family of a young couple killed in a shooting.

Tyler Thames and his fiance Meredith Greene were well known and loved in the area. Their friends want to make sure that their children are taken care of now that they are gone.

According to police, Thames and Greene were shot and killed by her brother on Wednesday, February 9. Their 6 and 7-year old daughters were stabbed but survived. Greene’s sister was also shot but also survived.

A childhood friend of Thames is organizing a fundraiser to help the family.

Jes Elias has partnered with Line Drive Sports Apparel. The owner, Jay Hoffer, is making the t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tank tops for free. Items cost between $25-$45. All of the proceeds will go to the family.

You can place an order by contacting Line Drive Sports Apparel (717) 679-5809 or emailing Elias at Momlldoitdesigns@gmail.com.