Memorial service set to remember Harrisburg’s homicide victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial service is set to remember Harrisburg’s homicide victims Tuesday. The event will pay tribute to the nine people who have died from gun violence since July.

There have been 19 deaths related to gun violence here in Harrisburg so far this year and one group is remembering the victims and hoping to help stop these crimes.

Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence will hold an interfaith Memorial to the Lost Service at 7 p.m. at Wesley AME Zion Church on North Fifth Street in Harrisburg.

The service is to remember the nine people that have been killed by gun violence in the Harrisburg area since July, when the last Memorial to the Lost Service was held. They include Nicholas Morales, Kelly Kearns, Julian Kearns, Harvey Govan Jr., Kyler Waiwada, Torin Dworchak, Nancy Parthemore, Karl Parthemore, and Exzavius D. Whitaker.

Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence has been active in the Harrisburg area for ten years and during that time they’ve memorialized nearly one hundred fifty people in prayer vigils.

This year’s 19 deaths related to gun violence is a higher number than the group has seen since they started their work a decade ago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened just two days ago in the 2100 block of Penn Street.