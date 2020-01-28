Memorial services announced for late Mayor Stephen Reed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Memorial services for the late Mayor Stephen R. Reed will be held at various locations in the Harrisburg area.

Visitation and memorial remarks will be held at the Geiger Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Susquehanna Township. Visitation will be offered from Noon to 2 p.m., followed by memorial remarks at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 2.

Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 212 State Street, Harrisburg. The Most Reverend Bishop Ronald Gainer will preside over the Mass with Fr. Joshua Brommer serving as homilist on Monday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private burial service for the family will be held following the Mass.

Also Monday, Feb. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. a public Wake and Remembrance will be held at the Cork and Fork Restaurant, 200 State Street, Harrisburg.

Reed was born in Chambersburg on August 9, 1949, and graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1967. Reed served as State Representative for Harrisburg from 1974 to 1980, Dauphin County Commissioner from 1979-1982, and mayor of Harrisburg from 1982 to 2009. Reed succumbed to a decade-long battle against cancer on Saturday, January 26.

The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to:

The National Civil War Museum, 1 Lincoln Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17103.

The Harrisburg Riverboat Society – 107 N Front St # 110, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Society – 1008 Hanover St, Gettysburg, PA 17325.